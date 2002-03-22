NASA compliments CBS' good behavior

In what must be one of the few Federal Communications Commission filings on

record in which one party praises another, the Network Affiliated Stations

Alliance singled out CBS for being responsive to its affiliates' concerns in a

brief filed two weeks ago.

CBS' 'willingness to do so rebuts the contention of the other networks that

they must insist on provisions that are inconsistent with the commission's rules

in order to be successful. At the same time, the need for a ruling -- 12 months

after the petition was filed -- remains more important than ever,' wrote NASA's

lawyers, Wade Hargrove and Jonathan Blake.

The FCC is still considering the petition NASA filed one year ago that

accuses the broadcast networks of violating the commission's network-affiliate

rules.

Meanwhile, NASA said, CBS has made some needed changes in its affiliate

agreements, such as expanding affiliates' rights to reject certain programming,

delays and pre-emptions; and being less stringent about terminating network

affiliations when an affiliate changes hands.

NASA still has some minor outstanding issues with CBS, it said, but overall,

it is pleased with its progress.

Meanwhile, the group continues to push the FCC to resolve the outstanding

proceeding.