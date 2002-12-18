NASA: CBS is OK

The Network Affiliated Stations Alliance has written a letter to Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell to say CBS is now in NASA's good

graces.

In its original filing in March 2001, NASA asked the commission to

investigate the "Big Four" networks' relationships with their affiliates and what

NASA felt were abuses of their power over stations.

"CBS has conferred with its affiliates and amended its affiliation agreements

so as to bring them, in NASA's judgment, into conformance with the commission's

rules," NASA chairman Alan Frank wrote.

NASA also took the opportunity to ask the FCC to get on with resolving the

inquiry, saying that the case before it is "clear and

compelling."