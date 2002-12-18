NASA: CBS is OK
The Network Affiliated Stations Alliance has written a letter to Federal
Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell to say CBS is now in NASA's good
graces.
In its original filing in March 2001, NASA asked the commission to
investigate the "Big Four" networks' relationships with their affiliates and what
NASA felt were abuses of their power over stations.
"CBS has conferred with its affiliates and amended its affiliation agreements
so as to bring them, in NASA's judgment, into conformance with the commission's
rules," NASA chairman Alan Frank wrote.
NASA also took the opportunity to ask the FCC to get on with resolving the
inquiry, saying that the case before it is "clear and
compelling."
