Narrowcasting for Webcasting

Decisionmark Corp. has been awarded a patent for technology designed to

address one of the sticky copyright issues that plague TV stations wanting to

stream their signals on the Internet.

According to Decisionmark, the technology will allow stations to stream

signals only to those homes within their over-the-air markets. That's important

because stations only hold local copyrights to network and syndicated

programming, which account for most of their broadcast days.

Decisionmark received the patent (No. 6,252,547) in June. It expects to have

the technology ready for market in about two years.

'Anyone who tried streaming a broadcaster's signal has run into one major

issue, and that is that the Internet is global and they were taking local

signals and putting them on the Internet,' Decisionmark president Jack Perry

said.