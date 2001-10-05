Narrowcasting for Webcasting
Decisionmark Corp. has been awarded a patent for technology designed to
address one of the sticky copyright issues that plague TV stations wanting to
stream their signals on the Internet.
According to Decisionmark, the technology will allow stations to stream
signals only to those homes within their over-the-air markets. That's important
because stations only hold local copyrights to network and syndicated
programming, which account for most of their broadcast days.
Decisionmark received the patent (No. 6,252,547) in June. It expects to have
the technology ready for market in about two years.
'Anyone who tried streaming a broadcaster's signal has run into one major
issue, and that is that the Internet is global and they were taking local
signals and putting them on the Internet,' Decisionmark president Jack Perry
said.
