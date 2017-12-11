Napodano Named CTO For Disney/ABC TV Group

Mike Napodano was named senior VP and chief technology officer for Disney|ABC Television Group.

Napodano, who had been president and co-managing partner at Channel Media Solutions, will oversee the group’s long-term technology strategy and implementation. He will also be responsible for media operations and distribution, network operations and engineering, IT strategy and operation and an integrated consumer data platform that will utilize consumer data to create business insights.

He will report to Bruce Rosenblum, president, business operations.

“Mike’s proven leadership and ability to work across multiple platforms have led to new innovative technologies that are being leveraged by our industry every day,” said. Rosenblum. “Disney|ABC will benefit greatly from his fresh perspective, forward thinking and technical expertise as the media industry continues to embrace advancements in the digital space.”

Before Channel Media Solutions, Napadano was with NBCUniversal for 13 years in roles including chief information officer. Previously, he was with U.S. Wireless Data and Phoenix Investment Partners.

“Disney|ABC has long been a leader in the technology space and has made pivotal contributions over the years,” said Napodano. “The rapidly changing landscape of both consumer habits and technology create great opportunities to innovate.”