Nannies Take on American Kids

Fox is importing four British nannies to whip American children into shape. The network’s latest reality show, Nanny 911, debuting Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. (EST), follows top-flight nannies as they try to tame wild kids.

Head nanny Lillian and her butler, Fraser, review each case of troublesome tots and assign one of three nannies (Deb, Stella or Yvonne) to the household.

Nanny 911 is produced by Granada Entertainment, with Paul Jackson and Bruce Toms as executive producers.

Michael Shevloff and Gerry McKean are co-executive producers.