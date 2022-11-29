Nancy Alvarez Returns to TV as Anchor at WESH, Orlando

Long-time central Florida journalist Nancy Alvarez is returning to the television business as an anchor with WESH-TV, Orlando, in January.

After a 20-year career in broadcasting, Alvarez left WFTV, Orlando, last year to become senior VP of community relations and equity impact at Heart of Florida United Way.

“I learned a lot this year during my time away from the anchor desk. I saw Central Florida’s challenges up close and worked side by side with people who are making an impact,” Alvarez said. “With the support of the great team at WESH 2, I look forward to turning those lessons into action, both on the air and off, for a community I love so much.”

Alvarez will anchor WESH 2 News at noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish-language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando.

She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre and launches from the Space Coast. She was the first Central Florida reporter to travel to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

“Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her integrity, credibility, and public service. As a journalist, she has covered Central Florida with authenticity and compassion,” said Stephanie Linton, WESH 2 News Director. “We are thrilled Nancy will be a part of the WESH 2 News team in January.” ■