NAN turns its sights on XM
The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network's next target will be XM
Satellite Radio Holdings Inc., the group said.
NAN is focusing on XM's management and programming choices. 'XM Satellite
Radio derives profits from African-American customers, yet XM Satellite Radio's
management team is overwhelmingly white,' said the Rev. Horace Sheffield III,
president of NAN's Michigan chapter. 'That is wrong.'
NAN has been staging protests outside the headquarters of media companies --
such as EchoStar Communications Corp., Mediacom Communications Corp., Charter
Communications Inc. and, now, XM -- to demand carriage for African-American
gospel channel The Word Network.
NAN crisis-management consultant Sam Riddle said XM's programming 'reveals a
glaring lack of positive programming options to those channels that glorify the
cultures of violence, drugs and female debasement that are too pervasive in
urban America.'
Riddle plans to go to Washington, D.C., to look at XM's public-inspection
files, NAN said.
'As long as XM is not in a denial syndrome and is willing to discuss NAN
issues, we should be able to reach common ground such as was achieved with
broadcast giants such as DirecTV [Inc.], Comcast Cable [Communications Inc.],
Charter Communications, Time Warner [Cable], the Armed Forces Network and
AT&T [Broadband],' Riddle said.
Charter recently agreed to carry Word on its systems in Atlanta and St.
Louis.
