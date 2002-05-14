NAN turns its sights on XM

The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network's next target will be XM

Satellite Radio Holdings Inc., the group said.

NAN is focusing on XM's management and programming choices. 'XM Satellite

Radio derives profits from African-American customers, yet XM Satellite Radio's

management team is overwhelmingly white,' said the Rev. Horace Sheffield III,

president of NAN's Michigan chapter. 'That is wrong.'

NAN has been staging protests outside the headquarters of media companies --

such as EchoStar Communications Corp., Mediacom Communications Corp., Charter

Communications Inc. and, now, XM -- to demand carriage for African-American

gospel channel The Word Network.

NAN crisis-management consultant Sam Riddle said XM's programming 'reveals a

glaring lack of positive programming options to those channels that glorify the

cultures of violence, drugs and female debasement that are too pervasive in

urban America.'

Riddle plans to go to Washington, D.C., to look at XM's public-inspection

files, NAN said.

'As long as XM is not in a denial syndrome and is willing to discuss NAN

issues, we should be able to reach common ground such as was achieved with

broadcast giants such as DirecTV [Inc.], Comcast Cable [Communications Inc.],

Charter Communications, Time Warner [Cable], the Armed Forces Network and

AT&T [Broadband],' Riddle said.

Charter recently agreed to carry Word on its systems in Atlanta and St.

Louis.