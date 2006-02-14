NAMIC Seeks New Leaders

The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications, better known as NAMIC, is looking for the next generation of leaders, but you’ll have to act fast. Deadline for nominations is Feb. 17.

Would-be winners must be 40 or under and hold management positions. For more details, including a nomination form, visit namic.com.

Winners will be honored at a NAMIC breakfast April 11 at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's National Show in Atlanta.