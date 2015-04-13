NAMIC to Honor Stuart Scott at INTX

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) will honor late ESPN sports personality Stuart Scott with its 2015 Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award, the network said Monday.

Scott, who died in January after a long bout with cancer, will receive the award posthumously during NAMIC’s May 7 breakfast at the INTX show, said the diversity organization.

The Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award, created in 1992 in memory of the late Congressman from Texas, is NAMIC’s highest honor and recognizes individuals and companies representing the media, entertainment and communications industry for their philanthropic achievements and commitment to advancing the concerns of people of color.

