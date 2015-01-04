ESPN's Stuart Scott Dies at 49

Longtime ESPN anchor Stuart Scott died Sunday morning at the age of 49 following an eight-year battle with cancer.

Scott joined ESPN in 1993 and became one of the network's most popular anchors. Though he was most notable for his work on SportsCenter, Scott also hosted ABC Sports’ weekly NBA Sunday studio show, ESPN’s NBA studio show, and served as a host during the NBA Finals Trophy presentation each year from 2007-2011.

Scott also hosted numerous ESPN and ABC series and specials, including Dream Job, Stump The Schwab, ESPN’s 25th Anniversary Special, and The ESPY Red Carpet Show. He received the ESPY's Jimmy V Perseverance award last summer.

In addition to this busy TV schedule, Scott had also worked as a regular contributor to ESPN: The Magazine, ESPN Radio, and ESPN.com.

“ESPN and everyone in the sports world have lost a true friend and a uniquely inspirational figure in Stuart Scott,” said ESPN president John Skipper. “Who engages in mixed martial arts training in the midst of chemotherapy treatments? Who leaves a hospital procedure to return to the set? His energetic and unwavering devotion to his family and to his work while fighting the battle of his life left us in awe, and he leaves a void that can never be replaced.”

Scott is survived by his two daughters, Taelor and Sydni.