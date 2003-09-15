Trending

NAMIC Changes Its Name

By

Industry organization NAMIC, formerly short for the National Association of
Minorities in Communications, is changing its name.

NAMIC now stands for the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in
Communications.

The organization unveiled its new name Monday at its annual convention in
New York, and officials said the change is designed to make the group more
representative of different groups and to represent a broader swath of media.