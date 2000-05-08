NAMIC answers NAACP criticism

The National Association of Minorities in Cable issued a 10-point to-do list in response to last month's criticism by the NAACP of the cable industry's minority-hiring practices. In a statement, NAMIC said improvements can be made by choosing new employees by virtue of their skill set, not their experience in the cable industry. It also recommended a bonus structure contingent on reaching goals of a diverse staff.

Other suggestions include a leadership program, mentor programs and assists to minority companies "seeking to become programming suppliers, vendors or contractors."