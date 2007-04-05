NAMIC Announces 2007 Recipients of the Next Generation Leader Awards
The award recognizes the emerging business leaders that represent NAMIC's commitment to increasing multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. The winners were selected by NAMIC and editors from Multichannel News.
Winners were announced Thursday morning in conjunction with NCTA's Cable Show in Las Vegas.
In addition to the Next Generation Leader Awards, Syncom's Managing General Partners, Terry Jones and Herbert Wilkins, Sr. were honored with the Stanley B. Thomas Lifetime Achievement Award for embodying the vision and purpose of NAMIC over their long and distinguished careers.
The 2007 Next Generation Leader Award Recipients are:
MSO
Steven Apodaca
Vice President, Operations Support
Charter Communications
Barbara Gee
VP, Strategic Alliances
Comcast Cable
Darrel Hegar
VP, GM
Time Warner Cable-Northeast Ohio Division
Programmer
Richard Gay
EVP, Strategy & Business Operations
VH1 and CMT: Country Music Television
Harold Lewis
VP/GM, Radio & Newspaper
The Weather Channel
Karen Wishart
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
TV One
Technology
Lisa Choi-Owens
VP, Business Development
FUSE
Sherisse Hawkins
Senior Director, STB Development
Time Warner Cable
