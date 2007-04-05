NAMIC Announces 2007 Recipients of the Next Generation Leader Awards

The award recognizes the emerging business leaders that represent NAMIC's commitment to increasing multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. The winners were selected by NAMIC and editors from Multichannel News.

Winners were announced Thursday morning in conjunction with NCTA's Cable Show in Las Vegas.

In addition to the Next Generation Leader Awards, Syncom's Managing General Partners, Terry Jones and Herbert Wilkins, Sr. were honored with the Stanley B. Thomas Lifetime Achievement Award for embodying the vision and purpose of NAMIC over their long and distinguished careers.

The 2007 Next Generation Leader Award Recipients are:

MSO

Steven Apodaca

Vice President, Operations Support

Charter Communications

Barbara Gee

VP, Strategic Alliances

Comcast Cable

Darrel Hegar

VP, GM

Time Warner Cable-Northeast Ohio Division

Programmer



Richard Gay

EVP, Strategy & Business Operations

VH1 and CMT: Country Music Television

Harold Lewis

VP/GM, Radio & Newspaper

The Weather Channel

Karen Wishart

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

TV One

Technology

Lisa Choi-Owens

VP, Business Development

FUSE

Sherisse Hawkins

Senior Director, STB Development

Time Warner Cable