NAMIC Accepting Vision Awards Entries

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications is accepting entries for the 14th Annual NAMIC Vision Awards.

The diversity organization said the awards honor “cable-television entities that have demonstrated a commitment to producing quality multiethnic and cross-cultural original-programming content.” Original programs that aired on cable networks from Oct. 1, 2006-Sept. 30, 2007, are eligible.

Submission forms, instructions, detailed judging criteria and a list of past winners are available on NAMIC’s Web site.

The inners of the 2008 NAMIC Vision Awards will be announced at a luncheon ceremony scheduled for April 16, 2008, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Award categories include animation, children’s, comedy, documentary, drama, foreign language, lifestyle, news/informational, original movie or special, reality, sports, variety/talk show, best comedic performance and best dramatic performance.

“What began as a small grassroots event, recognizing cable networks demonstrating a commitment to creating positive multiethnic original programming, has now become an industry standard of excellence,” NAMIC president Kathy Johnson said in a statement. “We are excited to continue honoring those entities producing culturally relevant content.”