NAMIC Accepting Vision Awards Entries
By B&C Staff
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications is accepting entries for the 14th Annual NAMIC Vision Awards.
The diversity organization said the awards honor “cable-television entities that have demonstrated a commitment to producing quality multiethnic and cross-cultural original-programming content.” Original programs that aired on cable networks from Oct. 1, 2006-Sept. 30, 2007, are eligible.
Submission forms, instructions, detailed judging criteria and a list of past winners are available on NAMIC’s Web site.
The inners of the 2008 NAMIC Vision Awards will be announced at a luncheon ceremony scheduled for April 16, 2008, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Award categories include animation, children’s, comedy, documentary, drama, foreign language, lifestyle, news/informational, original movie or special, reality, sports, variety/talk show, best comedic performance and best dramatic performance.
“What began as a small grassroots event, recognizing cable networks demonstrating a commitment to creating positive multiethnic original programming, has now become an industry standard of excellence,” NAMIC president Kathy Johnson said in a statement. “We are excited to continue honoring those entities producing culturally relevant content.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.