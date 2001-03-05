Nalevansky takes King World program post

Steven Nalevansky has been named senior vice president of programming and development at King World, replacing Andy Friendly who stepped down from the division's top position last week.

Nalevansky is already familiar with King World, working under Friendly for about a year and half before most recently developing projects for Twentieth Television under his own banner Montecito Valley Productions. Now back at King World, Nalevansky will oversee all new first-run series development for the distributor, while also supervising production on Hollywood Squares and Inside Edition.

At Montecito, Nalevansky steered the creation of Twentieth pilot The Real Deal, a potential rival to NBC's The Other Half starring Alan Thicke. During his stint as King World's senior vice president of programming and production, Nalevansky oversaw production on such series as Roseanne.

Reporting to Nalevansky will be other new hire at King World, Vanessa Coffey, appointed vice president of development. Previously a kids programming producer at Film Garden Productions, Coffey also previously worked for King World within her own banner, Coffey-Ballantine, managing animated series development with partner Jim Ballantine. Before King World, Coffey worked at Nickelodeon, serving as executive producer on such series as Rugrats, Doug and The Ren & Stimpy Show.