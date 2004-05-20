NAHJ Expands Parity Project

The McCormick Tribune Foundation has given $1 million to expand the National Association of Hispanic Journalist's Parity Project. The foundation helped to seed the project with $80,000 last year.

The NAHJ project is trying to boost the percentage of Latinos in broadcast and print newsrooms. It first identifies cities where Latinos are underrepresented in relation to their percentage of the population, then works with media outlets, journalism schools and Latino leaders to develop programs to boost Latino media employment as well as coverage of the Latino community.

With the McCormick Tribune money, the group says it can expand from the six media outlets currently inolved to 48 by the end of 2007.