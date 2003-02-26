NAHJ: Delay ownership decision

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists has called on the Federal

Communications Commission to delay a decision on media-ownership rules until it

has held more hearings. Chairman Michael Powell has targeted late spring for the

a decision.

At a Feb. 21 and 22 board meeting in New York, the NAHJ also asked media

companies to boost coverage of the issue, and asked other journalists to join

the call for a delay.

"The American people have not been adequately informed about the profound

changes that are about to occur," NAHJ president Juan Gonzalez said. "Chairman

Powell should seek the widest possible public debate before promulgating rules

that will fundamentally alter the media landscape in our nation."