NAHJ: Delay ownership decision
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists has called on the Federal
Communications Commission to delay a decision on media-ownership rules until it
has held more hearings. Chairman Michael Powell has targeted late spring for the
a decision.
At a Feb. 21 and 22 board meeting in New York, the NAHJ also asked media
companies to boost coverage of the issue, and asked other journalists to join
the call for a delay.
"The American people have not been adequately informed about the profound
changes that are about to occur," NAHJ president Juan Gonzalez said. "Chairman
Powell should seek the widest possible public debate before promulgating rules
that will fundamentally alter the media landscape in our nation."
