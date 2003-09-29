Nader’s License Raiders Block Clear Channel Renewals

Essential Information, a group founded by activist Ralph Nader, last week

managed to force the Federal Communications Commission to pull the license

renewals of 63 Clear Channel Communications Inc. radio stations in Maryland; Virginia; Washington, D.C.;

and West Virginia.

The group filed a last-minute "informal objection" that forced commission

staff to remove the Clear Channel licenses from a block of more than 400

renewals of stations in the four states that were approved en masse.

The complaint alleged that Clear Channel should lose the stations because it

misled listeners about rules for radio contests, broadcast telephone

conversations without permission of the second parties, broadcast obscene and

indecent material in violation of rules and committed other transgressions.

Listeners and competitors were required to file formal petitions to deny

renewals in the states Sept. 2, but informal objections from any other party

could be filed up to the moment of approval.