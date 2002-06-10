NAB's do-good tally: $9.9B

The National Association of Broadcasters said commercial TV and radio

stations contributed $9.9 billion in public service in 2001, $1 billion of which

came from Sept. 11 relief efforts.

That figure is a combination of donated airtime and money for charity and

disaster aid. It doesn't include network efforts or the value of stations'

personnel time.

This was the NAB's third public-service census. The 1999 figure was $8.1

billion, and the 1997 figure was $6.8 billion.