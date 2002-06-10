NAB's do-good tally: $9.9B
The National Association of Broadcasters said commercial TV and radio
stations contributed $9.9 billion in public service in 2001, $1 billion of which
came from Sept. 11 relief efforts.
That figure is a combination of donated airtime and money for charity and
disaster aid. It doesn't include network efforts or the value of stations'
personnel time.
This was the NAB's third public-service census. The 1999 figure was $8.1
billion, and the 1997 figure was $6.8 billion.
