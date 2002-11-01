Trending

NAB's Cos célèbre

By

Comedian Bill Cosby will open the National Association of Broadcasters' show
in Las Vegas with an April 6 performance for convention attendees at the
Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Advance tickets are available at 800-740-4622.

There will also be a reception for ticket-holders before the show.

Last year's headliner was comedian Jay Leno.