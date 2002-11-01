NAB's Cos célèbre
Comedian Bill Cosby will open the National Association of Broadcasters' show
in Las Vegas with an April 6 performance for convention attendees at the
Bellagio Hotel and Casino.
Advance tickets are available at 800-740-4622.
There will also be a reception for ticket-holders before the show.
Last year's headliner was comedian Jay Leno.
