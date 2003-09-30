NAB's Baumann to Step Down
Jeff Baumann, head of the National Association of Broadcasters' legal
department, announced Monday he plans to retire in February. Baumann has been
with NAB for more than 20 years.
Baumann joined NAB in January 1984 as Senior Vice President and General
Counsel, and was promoted to Executive Vice President, his current post, in
1987.
Prior to joining NAB, Baumann was deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission Mass
Media Bureau, and also served stints as chief of the FCC Renewal Branch and
chief of the Policy and Rules Division.
"Being able to represent broadcasters before the courts, the FCC and other
branches of government has been the most satisfying experience of my life," said
Baumann. "I will leave NAB with tremendous respect for Eddie Fritts and the
entire NAB staff. There is no better trade association in Washington."
Broadcasters "owe Jeff Baumann an enormous debt of gratitude for his years of
exemplary service," said NAB President Eddie Fritts. "No CEO could ask for a
better counselor."
