NAB's Baumann to Step Down

Jeff Baumann, head of the National Association of Broadcasters' legal

department, announced Monday he plans to retire in February. Baumann has been

with NAB for more than 20 years.

Baumann joined NAB in January 1984 as Senior Vice President and General

Counsel, and was promoted to Executive Vice President, his current post, in

1987.

Prior to joining NAB, Baumann was deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission Mass

Media Bureau, and also served stints as chief of the FCC Renewal Branch and

chief of the Policy and Rules Division.

"Being able to represent broadcasters before the courts, the FCC and other

branches of government has been the most satisfying experience of my life," said

Baumann. "I will leave NAB with tremendous respect for Eddie Fritts and the

entire NAB staff. There is no better trade association in Washington."

Broadcasters "owe Jeff Baumann an enormous debt of gratitude for his years of

exemplary service," said NAB President Eddie Fritts. "No CEO could ask for a

better counselor."