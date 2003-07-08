NABOB backs McCain’s radio plan

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters has endorsed Senate

Commerce Committee chairman John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) plan to make radio owners divest

stations if they exceed new local-ownership limits.

New rules approved by the Federal Communications Commission June 2 would

allow existing radio clusters to remain intact regardless of whether they comply

with the new rules.

Arguing that old market-measurement methods created a loophole allowing one

owner to control more stations in a market than Congress intended, the FCC

switched to Arbitron Inc. market definitions.

"These excessive ownership situations should not have been grandfathered,"

NABOB executive director James Winston said.

He also called on the FCC to reconsider its decision to include noncommercial

stations in measurements of market size -- a move that damps the impact of the

switch to Arbitron.

NABOB said radio consolidation in the past seven years has diminished

opportunities for minorities to own stations.