NABJ Launches Media Institute for Minorities

The National Association of Black Journalists launched the NABJ Media Institute, offering “professional-development opportunities, educational programs, conferences, workshops, entrepreneurial guidance, as well as Web seminars … for journalists of color."

Content for the Institute will be revealed at the NABJ’s Unity ’08 convention July 23-27 in Chicago.

NABJ officials said the Institute is geared toward helping black journalists advance to leadership positions amid a challenging job market.

“There is a fierce commitment to journalism education,” NABJ president Barbara Ciara said. “As a result of the layoffs and buyouts that have occurred, African-American journalists need resources to stay competitive due to the technological changes taking place. The goal of the institute is to provide black journalists with the tools necessary to prepare them for the newsrooms of tomorrow.”