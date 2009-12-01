NABET-CWA Threatens ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center' Strike

The National Association of Broadcast Employees and

Technicians (NABET-CWA) is threatening to boycott work for the upcoming Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on

NBC.

The union, which has been working without a contract

since March, is using the threat to try and reach a new agreement that it deems

acceptable for its membership. A spokesperson for NBC had not responded to a

request for comment as of writing.

NABET-CWA has set up a Website, www.NBCStoleChristmas.com, to bring

attention to its side of the matter.

Christmas in Rockefeller

Center is slated to run Wednesday, December 2 at 8 p.m., with

Jane Krakowski of 30 Rock and

Zachary Levi of Chuck on board to

co-host.