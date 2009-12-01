NABET-CWA Threatens ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center' Strike
By Alex Weprin
The National Association of Broadcast Employees and
Technicians (NABET-CWA) is threatening to boycott work for the upcoming Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on
NBC.
The union, which has been working without a contract
since March, is using the threat to try and reach a new agreement that it deems
acceptable for its membership. A spokesperson for NBC had not responded to a
request for comment as of writing.
NABET-CWA has set up a Website, www.NBCStoleChristmas.com, to bring
attention to its side of the matter.
Christmas in Rockefeller
Center is slated to run Wednesday, December 2 at 8 p.m., with
Jane Krakowski of 30 Rock and
Zachary Levi of Chuck on board to
co-host.
