NABET-CWA Grants Strike Authority To Negotiators

As expected, the members of the NABET-CWA broadcast union have voted "overwhelmingly" to give its negotiating committee the power to call a strike against ABC. The move is not unusual for a contentious negotiation.

The union and ABC are at an impasse over a new contract, with the union

walking out of negotiations in March

, with new talks scheduled to resume next week.The two sides have been talking since mid-February, but NABET

had recently bristled over a proposal that would have modified the seniority system.