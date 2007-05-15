NABET-CWA Grants Strike Authority To Negotiators
As expected, the members of the NABET-CWA broadcast union have voted "overwhelmingly" to give its negotiating committee the power to call a strike against ABC. The move is not unusual for a contentious negotiation.
The union and ABC are at an impasse over a new contract, with the union
walking out of negotiations in March
, with new talks scheduled to resume next week.The two sides have been talking since mid-February, but NABET
had recently bristled over a proposal that would have modified the seniority system.
