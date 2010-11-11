NABEF Calls for Service to America Station Nominations

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is now accepting nominations for its Service to America station awards. That is NAB's annual salute to community standouts in TV and radio.

There are three categories: radio and TV community awards for campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public; radio and TV children's awards, for campaigns targeted to kids; and a TV station award for "the totality of its efforts and commitment to excellence in serving its community." The deadline for nominations is March 4, 2011.

In addition to the award and the recognition by their peers that goes with it, winners get roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and two tickets to the awards dinner, plus a chance to meet and greet the legislators and FCC commissioners historically in attendance.

NAB will also hand out Service to America corporate and individual leadership awards during the ceremony, but those are chosen by an NAB rather than solicited through nominations.

The awards will be given out June 6, 2011, in Washington. B&C is a co-sponsor of the dinner. Click here for rules and other information.