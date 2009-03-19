NABEF Announces Service To America Award Winners

The NAB Education Foundation announced the winners of the 11th annual Service to America Awards, given to local broadcasters for outstanding service to their communities. The winners this year raised public awareness and did outreach in the areas of child development, education improvement, and drug awareness.

“This year’s group of winners has done an outstanding job at developing programs and initiatives designed to improve their respective communities,” said NAP president and CEO David K. Rehr, in a statement.



WFMY Greensboro (N.C.) will receive the Service to America Television Award for “the totality of its efforts and its commitment to excellence in serving its community.” WFMY was recognized for its history of outreach in keeping viewers informed about the annual Food 2 Families campaign (helping raise hunger awareness for the last 17 years) and for the Tools for School campaign which helped more than 19,000 students in 15 area school systems.

WCIU Chicago has won the award for service to children for their Green Screen Adventures program that translates stories written by Chicago Public School students. Since 2007, more than 120 public schools have had students involved in the project.

KOBI/KOTI Medford (Ore.) is being awarded the Service to Community Award for the Emmy-winning Southern Oregon Meth Project, a non-profit that educates children about the dangers of methamphetamine.



Awards were also given to radio stations WLEN Adrian (Mich.) and WSTV Wilmington (Del.).



The awards will be given out at the Celebration of Service to America Awards diner on June 8 at the Renaissance Washington, DC hotel.

