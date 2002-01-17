NAB to work on new EEO proposal
The National Association of Broadcasters' board will form a committee to
develop a 'comprehensive EEO proposal' to present to the Federal Communications
Commission, members decided during the association's annual winter board meeting
in West Palm Beach, Fla.
The FCC is rewriting its equal-employment-opportunity rules for the third
time after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals struck them down.
Board members who plan to be a part of that committee include Marilyn Kushak,
vice president of sales and marketing, Mid-West Family Broadcasting; Mickey
Luckoff, president and general manager, KGO(AM) San Francisco; Madelyn Bonnot,
VP of television operations, WVUE(TV) New Orleans; and Jerry Fritz, senior VP of
legal and strategic affairs, Allbritton Communications Co.
Also during the meeting, the NAB Radio Board agreed to send some radio
broadcasters to brief the FCC on their view that local content must be kept off
terrestrial repeaters that rebroadcast satellite-radio
signals.
