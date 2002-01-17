NAB to work on new EEO proposal

The National Association of Broadcasters' board will form a committee to

develop a 'comprehensive EEO proposal' to present to the Federal Communications

Commission, members decided during the association's annual winter board meeting

in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The FCC is rewriting its equal-employment-opportunity rules for the third

time after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals struck them down.

Board members who plan to be a part of that committee include Marilyn Kushak,

vice president of sales and marketing, Mid-West Family Broadcasting; Mickey

Luckoff, president and general manager, KGO(AM) San Francisco; Madelyn Bonnot,

VP of television operations, WVUE(TV) New Orleans; and Jerry Fritz, senior VP of

legal and strategic affairs, Allbritton Communications Co.

Also during the meeting, the NAB Radio Board agreed to send some radio

broadcasters to brief the FCC on their view that local content must be kept off

terrestrial repeaters that rebroadcast satellite-radio

signals.