NAB Won't Oppose Some Grandfathering Of Distant Signals

Speaking for the National Association of

Broadcasters, Meredith Broadcasting Group President and NAB TV Board Chairman

Paul Karpowicz plans to tell Senators at a Communications Subcommittee hearing

Wednesday that broadcasters won't oppose letting satellite broadcasters deliver

distant signals to viewers who might not now qualify since the digital

switch.

The committee will be hearing from witnesses on the

Satellite TV Modernization Act, the latest name for the bill to reauthorize the

satellite compulsory license that permits the important of distant TV network

affiliate signals into markets that can't get a viewable signal of a local

affiliate of the same network.

"In the spirit of compromise, we will not oppose

satellite carriers retaining their existing lawful distant signal subscribers

who were unable to receive a Grade B analog signal from a local network

station--even though those subscribers may now (post digital transition) receive

a perfectly good digital network signal from that same local network station,"

said Karpowicz, according to a copy of his prepared testimony.

But Karpowicz also said that NAB does not support

allowing the importation of a distant stand-alone digital signal (that had no

analog complement) or a multicast version of a network affliate if viewers can

now get a local digital version.

Broadcasters don't want the reauthorization--which

has to pass by the end of the year of the law sunsets--to become an excuse for

"re-opening a range of well-established retransmission consent

issues."

They also don't want the bill to allow satellite

operators and cable operators to import adjacent-market affiliates to address

the so-called split-market issue. That is where a market crosses state lines and

satellite operators want to be able to deliver, say, a North Carolina station to

a North Carolina viewer in a market served by South Carolina

stations.

Karpowicz said he understands the concerns of

legislators pushing for that adjacent-market importation--those include giving

constituents access to their local sports teams and cutting down on waste

circulation from political ads.

But he said it was not good public policy, and

unnecessary since stations can and do strike deals to deliver local programming

to adjacent markets, just not the national and syndicated programming that

duplicates an in-market affiliate.

"My point can be illustrated by WHNS, a station

Meredith operates in Greenville, South Carolina," he told the committee in his

testimony. "Thirty-four percent of the households in its Designated Market Area

(DMA) are located in North Carolina and four percent in Georgia. WHNS provides

locally-attuned service to those North Carolina and Georgia communities, just as

it does to the South Carolina communities within its coverage area. The nearest

North Carolina city of license to these North Carolina counties is Charlotte,

which is 95 miles away from Spotsylvania County, N.C. Greenville is only 25 miles

away."

The Senate Judiciary Committee has already approvedthe bill

-- it shares jurisiction over the reauthorization bill--while a House Communications

Subcommittee has passed its own, slightly different, version.

The House version allows Dish network to get back

into the distant-signal business--it has an arms-length deal with a third party

per a court order--in exchange for delivering the local stations in all 210

markets. The Senate version has no such provision.

The two bills will ultimately have to be

reconciled.