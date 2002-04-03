NAB will 'defend its terrority' from EchoStar

The National Association of Broadcasters Wednesday scorned EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s plan to appeal various rulings that are favorable to

local broadcasters.

'It is inconceivable that EchoStar professes support

for local-station carriage, while at the same time attempting to

undercut the U.S. system of broadcasting,' NAB president Eddie Fritts said in a prepared

statement.

'The NAB will vigorously defend the territorial integrity of all free, local

television stations, and we fully expect the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the

EchoStar appeal,' he added.

EchoStar has two appeals pending before the Supreme Court.

One asks the court to rule that satellite-TV companies do not have to carry

every local TV station in every market they serve, as the law requires, and

instead can choose to carry only local TV stations with 'meaningful local

content,' as determined by EchoStar.

The other case -- which EchoStar announced Tuesday that it would appeal -- asks the

Supreme Court to rule that it is unconstitutional to keep satellite-TV companies

from offering local TV signals in other markets.

Overall, EchoStar would like the Supreme Court to rule that EchoStar can

offer its customers their choice of broadcast signals, no matter where the

signal originates.

The NAB is vigorously opposing EchoStar's proposed $26 billion merger with Hughes Electronics Corp.

and subsidiary DirecTV Inc.

EchoStar is trying to woo local broadcasters into signing carriage deals with

the company, and in a letter, it invited broadcasters to meet with the company at

next week's NAB show.

Should its merger be approved, EchoStar and DirecTV have

promised to offer local TV signals in all 210 TV markets, although the merged

company would prefer to pick and choose those stations, rather than be obligated

to give satellite space to every TV station in the country.