NAB: Weigel Adds KVME to Me-TV's Distro List
Weigel Broadcasting has secured additional distribution for its digital channel, Me-TV, adding Venture Technologies' KVME in Bishop, Calif.
"We are excited to bring our KVME facility into the Me-TV family and provide local advertisers with a significant opportunity to reach classic TV fans in the region where most of the Me-TV programming was originally created," said Paul Koplin, Venture's president and CEO, in a statement.
KVME joins independent KDOC Los Angeles in South California. Both stations will brand themselves Me-TV Hollywood. Me-TV also can be found on Dish Network and DirecTV in Southern California as well as on FiOS.
"KDOC brings significant over-the-air as well as cable coverage to the new Me-TV Hollywood effort, helping to create a true win-win situation for viewers and advertisers. It's a great use for our digital sub channel spectrum combined with the primary signal of KVME," said John Manzi, KDOC's GM, in a statement. "Now local advertisers will be able to reach the entire Los Angeles DMA efficiently and easily through jointly managed ad sales over KDOC and KVME."
The additions bring Me-TV's total clearances to nearly 80% of the country, adding more than two million homes to Me-TV's footprint.
Me-TV offers audiences nostalgic TV series from major studios, including M*A*S*H, Perry Mason, Mary Tyler Moore, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Bob Newhart Show and the original versions of Star Trek and Hawaii Five-O. The network was launched nationally in December 2010. It's owned and operated by Weigel Broadcasting and distributed by MGM Television.
