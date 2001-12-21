NAB wants XM, Sirius repeater info

The National Association of Broadcasters is pushing the Federal

Communications Commission to require more information from satellite-radio

companies with regard to the terrestrial repeaters both companies are placing

around the country, according to comments filed Friday.

The NAB is concerned that neither XM Satellite Radio Holdings nor Sirius

Satellite Radio Inc. is willing to make the location and power levels of all of

their terrestrial repeaters public.

'Possession of that information would not appear to offer a marketing

advantage to any competitor,' the NAB said.

Sirius said it will make that information available on its Web site, although the NAB responded that

the data also need to be placed on the FCC's database in case repeaters are

causing interference.

'Should an incumbent licensee experience interference in a given location, it

might not be initially aware who is causing the interference; it would be highly

unlikely that the licensee who may be experiencing interference would have

knowledge or foresight to log on to the . licensees' respective Web sites to

ascertain repeater locations and operating parameters,' NAB attorneys wrote.

XM said it will share the information with interested parties as long as they

sign nondisclosure agreements.

The FCC is reviewing the satellite-radio companies' applications for

permanent-repeater licenses. The temporary licenses the companies currently have

expire March 18.