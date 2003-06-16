NAB wants hard date

The National Association of Broadcasters Monday will ask the Federal

Communications Commission to set strict deadlines for satellite-TV provider

DirecTV Inc.'s rollout of small-market local channels.

The NAB said the timetable should be a condition of News Corp.'s bid for the direct-broadcast satellite

provider.

Petitions to block or impose conditions on News Corp.'s bid to control

DirecTV are due at the FCC Monday.

Broadcasters are skeptical of News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch's pledge to

offer local stations in all 210 markets "as soon as economically and

technologically feasible."

Separately, the Center for Digital Democracy will ask the FCC to reject the

deal on the grounds that News Corp. will have the power to jack up the rates its

cable competitors pay for programming and will also be in a position to control

the program-guide market.