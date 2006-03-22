NAB TV Board Members Elected

The votes have been counted and the following have been elected to two-year terms on the NAB TV board, beginning in June 2006. All are incumbents except David Barrett:

David Barrett, president/CEO Hearst-Argyle Television; Lynn Beall, senior VP, Gannett Broadcasting, KSDK St. Louis; Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president, Morgan Murphy Stations,

Duluth, Minn.; William B. Peterson, senior VP, TV Station Group, The E. W. Scripps Company,

Cincinnati; Doreen Wade, president, Freedom Broadcasting; West Palm Beach, Fla.; and James Yager, CEO, Barrington Broadcasting Co., South Barrington, Ill.



