NAB Teams Up With Telecom-Technology Association TM Forum

The National Association of Broadcasters is teaming with TM Forum, the association of telecom and technology companies seeking to manage and monetize online information, to help each group get a better handle on where their interests intersect.

Like information publishers everywhere, broadcasters are looking to get more bang for their online buck as the models of content delivery continue to morph in the digital age.

TM Forum members have attended the NAB show in Las Vegas the past two years, according to a spokesperson for the group, but it will be the first time that NAB has had a presence at TM's Digital Commerce and Advertising summit at the Management World Conference in Orlando Nov. 16-20.

Ad agency Ogilvy and NAB will team on a session examining the impact of digital commerce on advertising, according to the spokeswoman. NAB will also support TM's interactive demonstration of converged content management.

TM predicts that the "two-sided" model of combining targeted content with ad-based business models could be a $250 billion business if companies can figure out an operational model for the business.

"NAB recognizes that communications service providers are an important channel to market for content owners and aggregators, and TM Forum recognizes the need to work with the content world to ensure that service providers are supplying added value to content owners," NAB VP Brad Williams said in announcing the collaboration. "We feel our content community can learn a great deal at TM Forum's Management World Orlando event, and are confident the TM Forum community can establish a number of content partners at the NAB Show."