NAB Teams With Red Cross

NAB is teaming with the Red Cross to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina

NAB is making downloadable PSA's available to radio stations (www.nab.org), and a free dub of a TV PSA is available to all stations by contacting Sarah Roberts at sroberts@nab.org.

The TV spots, to the tune of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," ask viewers to donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

Broadcasters themselves have been hit as well, TV station WLOX is off the air, with roof damage and a foot of standing water.

Entercom's radio station, WWL New Orleans, is also off the air with extensive damage, according to NAB.