NAB Taps Top Broadcast Public Servants

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has named its 2004 Service to America station award winners.

The awards are for outstanding community service by local broadcasters and are a way both to honor the stations and to put a best foot forward in Washington, where the issues of broadcast localism and public service are increasingly on the front burner. The awards are given out in Washington June 14 as part of a day-long public service salute/seminar.

And the winners are:

Service to America Television Award--KTUL Tulsa for the

"totality of its commitment" to the community.

Service to Children Awards--KVAK Valdez, AK, (radio); WMDT Salisbury, MD, (small-market TV); KMOV St. Louis (medium/large-market TV).

Partnership Awards (joint station/community efforts)--KSDK St. Louis (television); WHUR-FM Washington (radio).

Friend in Need Awards (disaster relief)--KGTV San Diego (television); WRAR Tappahannock, Va. (radio).

Also at the award ceremony, radio personality Tom Joyner will receive the Samaritan Award for "commitment to use the public airwaves effectively in promoting the public interest, and anti-cancer crusader and broadcaster Nancy Brinker will receive the Leadership Award. She is founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, named after her sister.