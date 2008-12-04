NAB Taps Former Discovery, NATPE Execs To Help With Convention

The National Association of Broadcasters has tapped former Discovery and NATPE executives to help with its convention operations.

Christina Vergara has been named director of convention education. She comes from the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), where she co-founded the LATV Fest and helped put together programs, panels and speakers for the association's annual programming convention.

Also joining NAB is Bob Sitrick, former senior VP of live events for Discovery Networks in the U.S. He will oversee the NAB Show Content Theater which demonstrates how TV, online, mobile and film entertainment was created using technologies showcased on the NAB exhibit floor.

The show is scheduled for April 18-23 in Las Vegas. Last year, it played host to over 105,000 registered attendees, according to NAB.