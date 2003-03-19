NAB taps congressional panel

The National Association of Broadcasters has lined up the legislators for its

congressional breakfast Monday, April 7, at its annual convention in Las Vegas.

They are Sens. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) and Norm Coleman (R-Minn.), and

Reps. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), Gene Green (D-TexAS) and Lee

Terry (R-Neb.).

The panel will be moderated by NAB Radio Board vice vhairman Steve Newberry,

president and CEO of Commonwealth Broadcasting.