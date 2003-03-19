NAB taps congressional panel
The National Association of Broadcasters has lined up the legislators for its
congressional breakfast Monday, April 7, at its annual convention in Las Vegas.
They are Sens. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) and Norm Coleman (R-Minn.), and
Reps. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), Gene Green (D-TexAS) and Lee
Terry (R-Neb.).
The panel will be moderated by NAB Radio Board vice vhairman Steve Newberry,
president and CEO of Commonwealth Broadcasting.
