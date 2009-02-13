NAB Survey: 90% Of 575 Stations Have Conducted DTV Readiness Tests

Nine out of 10 TV stations say they have conducted at least one test of their viewers' readiness for the DTV transition.



In addition, more than half the stations had run at least three of the analog shut-off tests.



That is according to a survey by the National Association of Broadcasters of 575 stations conducted between Jan. 29 and Feb. 10.



Virtually 100% said they have been promoting the government's DTV-to-analog converter box coupon program in newscasts, on Web sites and through outreach programs.



More than 400 TV stations are planning to pull the plug on the analog feed of their primary signal on Feb. 17.