NAB Supports Coordinated, National DTV Events

The National Association of Broadcasters is encouraging stations to conduct coordinated, national analog shut-off events roughly 30 and 60 days before the Feb. 17, 2009 cut-off date for analog TV.



The NAB board voted Tuesday to advocate national tests or at least coordinated national educational events.



Broadcasters have been conducting individual and market tests, many coordinated by Ion Media, but FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, for one, has been very vocal in his calls for coordinated national tests.



"The NAB TV Board of Directors supports the concept of coordinated national events roughly 30 and 60 days prior to the transition to all-digital television broadcasting on February 17, 2009," the resolution read, according to a copy supplied by NAB. "Coordinated national events will help consumers prepare for the transition. Accordingly, the board encourages all members to participate in a meaningful way that fits the circumstances of their market whether through a coordinated “soft-test,” road-blocked messaging or other means of communicating important DTV viewer action steps."







NAB says it has a "variety of tools" to help stations who want to participate.