NAB sues FEC, FCC

The National Association of Broadcasters is suing the Federal Election

Commission and the Federal Communications Commission in federal court over

whether issue ads can be banned from the airwaves 30 days before primary

elections and 60 days before general elections.

The provisions, in which even the names of federal candidates cannot be used

to pitch one side or the other of a debate, are part of the recently passed

campaign finance reform law. Calling those provisions unconstitutional, NAB

wants the court to strike them.

"The [bipartisan campaign reform act] not only criminalizes constitutionally

protected speech broadcast on television and radio, but does so in a

particularly constitutionally destructive manner, barring speech on television

and radio that the statute permits to be published in the print media," NAB

writes in its filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.

Circuit.