NAB sues FEC, FCC
The National Association of Broadcasters is suing the Federal Election
Commission and the Federal Communications Commission in federal court over
whether issue ads can be banned from the airwaves 30 days before primary
elections and 60 days before general elections.
The provisions, in which even the names of federal candidates cannot be used
to pitch one side or the other of a debate, are part of the recently passed
campaign finance reform law. Calling those provisions unconstitutional, NAB
wants the court to strike them.
"The [bipartisan campaign reform act] not only criminalizes constitutionally
protected speech broadcast on television and radio, but does so in a
particularly constitutionally destructive manner, barring speech on television
and radio that the statute permits to be published in the print media," NAB
writes in its filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.
Circuit.
