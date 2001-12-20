Trending

NAB study: 71% oppose EchoStar-DirecTV

By

According to a National Association of Broadcasters-commissioned study, more
than seven out of 10 people oppose the combination of EchoStar Communications
Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp./DirecTV Inc.

In the just-released poll, 71 percent of respondents agreed with the
statement: 'Television providers are too important to allow the elimination of
competition. The Federal government should not allow the only two
satellite-television companies to merge into just one.'

Luntz Research Cos. conducted the national survey of 1,000 people.

'Consumers are clearly worried that the merger of the nation's only two
satellite-TV providers will negatively impact the choices available to them,'
NAB president Eddie Fritts said.

EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen responded: 'If they ask the people in rural
America the relevant questions they should be asking, they will find that rural
America wants the services we are going to provide.'