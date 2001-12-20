NAB study: 71% oppose EchoStar-DirecTV

According to a National Association of Broadcasters-commissioned study, more

than seven out of 10 people oppose the combination of EchoStar Communications

Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp./DirecTV Inc.

In the just-released poll, 71 percent of respondents agreed with the

statement: 'Television providers are too important to allow the elimination of

competition. The Federal government should not allow the only two

satellite-television companies to merge into just one.'

Luntz Research Cos. conducted the national survey of 1,000 people.

'Consumers are clearly worried that the merger of the nation's only two

satellite-TV providers will negatively impact the choices available to them,'

NAB president Eddie Fritts said.

EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen responded: 'If they ask the people in rural

America the relevant questions they should be asking, they will find that rural

America wants the services we are going to provide.'