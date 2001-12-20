NAB study: 71% oppose EchoStar-DirecTV
According to a National Association of Broadcasters-commissioned study, more
than seven out of 10 people oppose the combination of EchoStar Communications
Corp. and Hughes Electronics Corp./DirecTV Inc.
In the just-released poll, 71 percent of respondents agreed with the
statement: 'Television providers are too important to allow the elimination of
competition. The Federal government should not allow the only two
satellite-television companies to merge into just one.'
Luntz Research Cos. conducted the national survey of 1,000 people.
'Consumers are clearly worried that the merger of the nation's only two
satellite-TV providers will negatively impact the choices available to them,'
NAB president Eddie Fritts said.
EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen responded: 'If they ask the people in rural
America the relevant questions they should be asking, they will find that rural
America wants the services we are going to provide.'
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.