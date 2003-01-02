NAB sticks to Convention Center grounds

Some shuttle-bus fans may be put out, but the National Association of

Broadcasters has decided to confine its convention (April 5 through 10) to the

expanded Las Vegas Convention Center this year, rather than dividing itself

among the LVCC and Sands Expo Center, as in years past.

The NAB said research showed that two-thirds of attendees wanted the change.

The Las Vegas Hilton (adjacent to the LVCC) will

continue to host some speeches and luncheons, as well as the Radio-Television

News Directors Association exhibits and sessions.