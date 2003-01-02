NAB sticks to Convention Center grounds
Some shuttle-bus fans may be put out, but the National Association of
Broadcasters has decided to confine its convention (April 5 through 10) to the
expanded Las Vegas Convention Center this year, rather than dividing itself
among the LVCC and Sands Expo Center, as in years past.
The NAB said research showed that two-thirds of attendees wanted the change.
The Las Vegas Hilton (adjacent to the LVCC) will
continue to host some speeches and luncheons, as well as the Radio-Television
News Directors Association exhibits and sessions.
