NAB: Stay streaming fees

The National Association of Broadcasters -- joined by top radio groups

including Clear Channel Communications Inc. and Emmis Communications Corp. -- has

petitioned the U.S. Copyright office for a stay of Internet-streaming royalty

payments they have challenged in court. They cited their appeal, pending in the

Third Circuit, as reason to hold off on enforcing the payments.

If the fee is not stayed and radio streaming is later found by the court to

be exempt, the petitioners said, "thousands of radio stations will suffer

irreparable harm." They also argued that copyright holders would benefit from

not facing "the liabilities and burdens" of refund claims.