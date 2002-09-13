NAB: Stay streaming fees
The National Association of Broadcasters -- joined by top radio groups
including Clear Channel Communications Inc. and Emmis Communications Corp. -- has
petitioned the U.S. Copyright office for a stay of Internet-streaming royalty
payments they have challenged in court. They cited their appeal, pending in the
Third Circuit, as reason to hold off on enforcing the payments.
If the fee is not stayed and radio streaming is later found by the court to
be exempt, the petitioners said, "thousands of radio stations will suffer
irreparable harm." They also argued that copyright holders would benefit from
not facing "the liabilities and burdens" of refund claims.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.