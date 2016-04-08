NAB Show to See Random Bag Searches, More Security Officers

Similar to what attendees saw at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), those headed to the Las Vegas Convention Center April 16–21 for the NAB Show will encounter multiple badge checks, random bag searches and increased security personal, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced April 8.

NAB said in a statement that while it isn’t reacting to any known threat to attendees of the show, the new security procedures will allow participants to “conduct business in a safe and secure environment.” More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event.

“Our priority is safety for our attendees,” said NAB executive VP of communications Dennis Wharton, in a statement. “In light of recent incidences, both domestic and global, we believe these steps are appropriate. We will do our best to limit any inconvenience to our attendees.”

NAB will establish exterior perimeter security posts around the convention center and is working closely with Las Vegas Metro Police, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Las Vegas Convention Center, to keep attendees of the show safe, the group added.

When the Consumer Technology Association (then the Consumer Electronics Association) announced its added security features for CES, concerns were raised over long lines and the inability for its 170,000 attendees to access the convention center in a timely manner. However, those fears proved unfounded for most.