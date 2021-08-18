NAB Show Attendees Must Be Vaccinated

National Association of Broadcasters executive VP Chris Brown said Wednesday (Aug. 18) that given the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, all attendees at the upcoming in person NAB Show in Las Vegas in October will have to be vaccinated.

That comes as the COVID-19 delta variant has driven a new spike in cases and hospitalizations.

In a letter to attendees and others involved with the NAB Show, Brown, who heads up events, said: "[W]e will require all attendees and participants to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration."

He said that came after gathering feedback from exhibitors and attendees, and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's announcement this week that large indoor gatherings in the city could opt out of state mask requirements if they could verify the people there had been vaccinated.

NAB certainly qualifies as a large gathering given the tens of thousands that have gathered for the annual convention.

Brown said NAB has been refining safety protocols for the in-person show over the past few weeks but did not indicate whether the requirement of vaccine proof means it will not be requiring masks for indoor events or whether the requirement is for full vaccination.

An NAB spokesperson said: "We’re working out those details and will have more information to share soon." But she did point to the current advice on its web site that “at this time it is recommended that all NAB Show participants wear a mask onsite.”

"NAB Show is a momentous opportunity for the industry to reengage. We are ready to provide an unparalleled forum for inspiration and innovation while safeguarding those in attendance with sound health and safety protocols," Brown said in the letter.

The NAB Show is scheduled for Oct. 9-13.