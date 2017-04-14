NAB to Shine Spotlight on ATSC 3.0 Tech

More than two dozen companies will be showing off technologies and product tied to ATSC 3.0, the next-gen TV transmission standard, at this month’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The “ATSC 3.0 Pavilion” at the show’s Futures Park in the North Hall will showcase an array of IP-based systems and technologies that can deliver UHD with HDR (High Dynamic Range), interactive features, and multi-channel immersive audio.

“We are approaching a landmark moment for broadcast technology and are excited to highlight the progress made in advancing new elements of the Next Gen TV standard,” said ATSC president Mark Richer, in a statement. “The flexibility of ATSC 3.0 will usher in a new era of broadcast television to enhance how we receive emergency alerts, stay informed, and enjoy entertainment, at home and on the move. Next Gen TV can change how business is done and enhance how broadcasters interact with their communities.”



