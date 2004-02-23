NAB Sets ‘Responsible-Programming’ Meeting March 31

The National Association of Broadcasters’ industry summit on responsible programming will be held March 31 in Washington, D.C., the group said Monday.

The all-day event at the Renaissance Hotel will educate broadcasters on complying with Federal Communications Commission restrictions on indecent programming, promoting the V-Chip channel blocking technology, and avoiding promotion of violent shows when kids are watching.

The summit is a response to FCC Chairman Michael Powell’s call to clean up "indecent, violent and inappropriate language" on TV and radio. Powell has even called on the broadcast industry to revive the programming code.