NAB seeks Arbitron, Nielsen `call' exemption
Broadcasters have a new worry about "do not call" rules that the Federal
Communications Commission is drafting for consumers who ask to be shielded from
telemarketers.
The National Association of Broadcasters wants Arbitron Inc. and Nielsen Media Research market
research exempted, fearing that a prohibition on those calls would "dramatically
reduce" local market surveys.
Previously, the NAB has urged for an exemption for prerecorded message calls
encouraging people to tune in individual programs.
Cable operators also want exemptions allowing them to pitch new services such
as digital cable, broadband and telephony to subscribers who place themselves on
do not call lists.
