NAB seeks Arbitron, Nielsen `call' exemption

Broadcasters have a new worry about "do not call" rules that the Federal

Communications Commission is drafting for consumers who ask to be shielded from

telemarketers.

The National Association of Broadcasters wants Arbitron Inc. and Nielsen Media Research market

research exempted, fearing that a prohibition on those calls would "dramatically

reduce" local market surveys.

Previously, the NAB has urged for an exemption for prerecorded message calls

encouraging people to tune in individual programs.

Cable operators also want exemptions allowing them to pitch new services such

as digital cable, broadband and telephony to subscribers who place themselves on

do not call lists.